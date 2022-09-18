Farmer Steven Patrick Takes Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after buying an additional 534,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.45. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

