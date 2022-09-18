Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.10 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
