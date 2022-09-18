Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $107.10 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.