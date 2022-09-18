Farmer Steven Patrick Takes $95,000 Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 143,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.