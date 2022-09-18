Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

