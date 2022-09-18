Somerset Trust Co Sells 492 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 66,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 137,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

Apple stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.