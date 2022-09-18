Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $136.00

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.64), with a volume of 563836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.67).

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market cap of £311.89 million and a PE ratio of 1,236.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.19.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Real Estate Credit Investments

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,037.22).

(Get Rating)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.