Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CHMG opened at $42.17 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $197.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.01.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 29.76%. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $46,856.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $203,896.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,912.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $46,856.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $273,398. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 74.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

