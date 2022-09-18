Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Update

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Stock Performance

AVLR stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. Avalara has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $190.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Insider Activity at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,383,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Stories

