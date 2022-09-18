SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 676,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.5 days.
SBI Stock Up 2.9 %
SBHGF opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. SBI has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.
