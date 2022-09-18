SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 676,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.5 days.

SBI Stock Up 2.9 %

SBHGF opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. SBI has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.

SBI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.