EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Up 52.3% in August

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

EVgo Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of EVGOW opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02. EVgo has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

