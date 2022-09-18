Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Drops By 31.7%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 10,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

