Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Drops By 31.7%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ INDP opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Indaptus Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.