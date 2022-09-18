B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 13,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

