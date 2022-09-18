Short Interest in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Increases By 51.6%

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.