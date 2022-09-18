Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in August

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

Shares of Goldsource Mines stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

