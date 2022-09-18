Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in August

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Goldsource Mines Price Performance
Shares of Goldsource Mines stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
About Goldsource Mines
