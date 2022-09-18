Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.73% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 434,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 191,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,183,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

