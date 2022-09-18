Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 952,333 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952,333 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.25. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

