Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 346,910 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.50% of Packaging Co. of America worth $658,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,285,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

