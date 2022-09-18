Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.01% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,998,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

GEEX stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

