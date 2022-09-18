J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 386 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.14 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

