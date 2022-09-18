J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $873,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

