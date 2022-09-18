J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 131,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PREF stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

