J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,587,000 after buying an additional 508,287 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,651,000 after buying an additional 492,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,240,000 after buying an additional 614,039 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,379,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

