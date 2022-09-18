J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,817 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 237.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $136.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.63.

