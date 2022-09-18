Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,338 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stephens cut their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

