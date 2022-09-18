Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.23% of Reata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 91,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RETA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.