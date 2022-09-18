Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 111,729 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,967,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,729 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Vipshop worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.41 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

