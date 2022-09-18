Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Yum China worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,441 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

