Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of BeiGene worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in BeiGene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in BeiGene by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $81,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,486 shares of company stock worth $381,508 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BeiGene Trading Down 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

Shares of BGNE opened at $157.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.65. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

