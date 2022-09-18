Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 45,000 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.