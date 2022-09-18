Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IRENGet Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Iris Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

IREN stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

