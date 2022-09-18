Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Head to Head Survey

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Immunovant has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immunovant and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 1 3 0 2.75 Scholar Rock 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunovant presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 118.58%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 227.08%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Immunovant.

34.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and Scholar Rock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.47) -3.32 Scholar Rock $18.82 million 16.71 -$131.80 million ($3.26) -2.73

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -34.22% -31.98% Scholar Rock -236.95% -58.30% -38.79%

Summary

Immunovant beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

