Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,920 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Sensata Technologies worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after buying an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after buying an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134,115 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Sensata Technologies



Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

