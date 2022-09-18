BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $626.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $670.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

