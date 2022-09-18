Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516,456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.01% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $22,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.90%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -31.80%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

