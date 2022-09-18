Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $22.25 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 186,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

