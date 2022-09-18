Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Lessened by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LNG opened at $167.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.