Walleye Capital LLC Buys 18,321 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 663.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.