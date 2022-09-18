BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stake Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 158,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,445,000 after buying an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,078,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

