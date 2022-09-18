Insider Buying: Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Insider Acquires A$366,694.39 in Stock

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Rating) insider Joseph Ganim bought 351,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$366,694.39 ($256,429.64).
Eumundi Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Eumundi Group Company Profile
See Also
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Eumundi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eumundi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.