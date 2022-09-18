Insider Selling: B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Director Sells $286,657.50 in Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

