Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Sells $291,840.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Origin Materials Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $790.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.85.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
