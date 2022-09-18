Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Sells $291,840.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,412.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Origin Materials Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $790.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Origin Materials Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,130,406 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 462,663 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 662,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 723,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.