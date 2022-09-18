Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 26,441 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 26,441 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,580.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.