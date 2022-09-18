WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Sells $413,600.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Donald Craig Martin sold 50 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000.00.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WOW opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,598,000 after acquiring an additional 108,605 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 171,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

