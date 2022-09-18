Wendy Carruthers Sells 7,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.