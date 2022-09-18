Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $315,284.40 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Altice USA Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,330,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after buying an additional 3,193,677 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,540,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. New Street Research raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

