Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$372,937.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,654,458 shares in the company, valued at C$123,401,886.08.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total transaction of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total transaction of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total transaction of C$363,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$71.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$82.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$40.69 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.22108 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.27.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

