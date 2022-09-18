Kim Homenock Sells 26,702 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kim Homenock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Kim Homenock sold 925 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $14,781.50.

Stem Price Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.33. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STEM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

