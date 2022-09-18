Glenn D. Fogel Sells 200 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,916.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,044.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

