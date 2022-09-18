Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Counter Press Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000.

Counter Press Acquisition Price Performance

Counter Press Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Counter Press Acquisition Profile

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

