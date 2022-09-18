Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.2 %

SCCO opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

